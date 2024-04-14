The West Australian, racing for McElrea Racing, did not get to cross the line first in either of Sunday’s races, yet emerged victorious overall.

He was awarded the third race victory after first-across-the-line Grove Racing Junior Oscar Targett was penalised 5s for restart breach. Earlier TekworkX Motorsport’s Hamish Fitzsimmons was the winner of the longer Jim Richards Endurance Trophy race – the series within the series.

Sumich won the round on a countback, with Team Porsche New Zealand’s Brock Gilchrist second and Targett (Earl Bamber Motorsport) third overall. In the Pro-Am class, Danny Stutterd took the round over Ramu Farrell and Lachlan Harburg, while Jacque Jarjo netted the Class B honours.

Clay Osborne led the last race after he won the initial tussle with Fitzsimmons. Targett was close behind and passed Fitzsimmons on Lap 2. Eric Constantinidis brought out Safety Car when he beached in a gravel trap.

It was at the restart that Targett was able to pass Osborne and lead for the remainder. But it was deemed that Targett had overlapped as they crossed the control line, and the penalty would relegate him to 12th.

On Lap 5, Fitzsimmons had a moment at Lukey Heights and slued into Osborne at MG Corner. Sumich who was behind Osborne, skilfully missed the clash and went through greet the flag second. The incident put both out and brought out the Safety Car again for a controlled finish.

Aron Shields finished second ahead of Gilchrist, Tyler Greenbury, Jake Santalucia, Boulton, Slade Orsmond, Ayrton Hudson, Stutterd and Farrell. Targett was relegated behind Conor Somers.

Earlier Fitzsimmons engaged in a battle with Targett in the early stages. They swapped positions twice before Fitzsimmons was able to consolidate in front. Osborne caught them and passed Targett on Lap 14.

They raced nose-to-tail until Osborne nabbed Fitzsimmons with 5mins to go and led for a lap before Fitzsimmons retook the front running. On final lap Targett regained second at MG, but a 5s penalty repositioned him to third.

Gilchrist and Sumich completed the top five, with Greenbury able to pass Shields late in the race seventh. Like Targett, Greenbury was the recipient of a 5s penalty that cost him the place he gained.

Jake Santalucia was eighth after he survived a wild moment at Turn 12, ahead of Orsmond, Hodson, Boulton Stutterd, Farrell and Lachlan Harburg.