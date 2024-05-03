Earlier this week, it was announced that Newey would leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025.

It will mark an end to a 19-year relationship that has thus far netted more than 115 race wins and 13 championships.

Newey's future had been under a cloud for some time, with Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner understood to have made a number of concessions to secure his signature on his current contract.

A year on from inking that deal, the 65-year-old has decided the time is right for a change.

While he will remain at Milton Keynes for the balance of 2024, his duties will be focused on the RB17 hypercar project as he is phased out of the organisation's F1 programme.

“I'm not disappointed because, at the end of the day, he has to do what he thinks is best for himself,” Verstappen opined on Newey's exit.

“I would have liked to see him stay, for sure, but if he says to me that he wants to seek a different challenge, and he's done so much for the team – it's not like he joined, hasn't achieved anything, and then leaves again.

“We're very appreciative of that.”

Verstappen did, however, suggest the impact of Newey's departure will be less significant than many imagine.

While the Englishman has a strong track record of success in F1, the Dutchman suggests he is just the headline name in the broader technical team.

“Adrian, from when he started at Red Bull, he was incredibly important for this success that they had,” Verstappen explained.

“Over time, his role has changed a bit and I think a lot of people don't understand what he was actually doing.

“I don't say he was not doing anything, but his role has evolved. A lot of good people came into the team that has strengthened that whole department.

“Of course, I would have preferred him to stay, for sure, because you can always rely on his experience and just the person – he is a great guy to char to and relate to.

“He's very bright, very smart, and he would also talk to the driver and then he would interpret that into the car in terms of he would try to imagine driving himself.

“But I also really trust that the technical team we have outside of Adrian is very, very strong,” he added.

“They have basically shown that the last few years [with] how competitive the car is.

“So from the outside, it looks very dramatic, but if you actually know what is happening inside the team, it's not as dramatic as it seems.”