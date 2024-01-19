The Frenchman has changed camps for just a second time in his two decades so far in Supercars, having arrived in Australia with Triple Eight Race Engineering before a bombshell defection to DJR Team Penske in 2017.

It was there that Lacroix formed a potent partnership with Scott McLaughlin and, while results have been thinner on the ground since he became Anton De Pasquale's race engineer in 2021, a majority of you think he will make a positive contribution to PremiAir.

We asked you last Monday: Will Ludo Lacroix take PremiAir Racing up the Supercars grid?

57 percent of you voted yes out of more than 2200 respondents so far (as at this afternoon at 15:00 AEDT).

Among the reader comments, ‘Late braker' wrote, “Voted yes though conditional of course on the development of the driver/engineer synergy. On face value, you'd say yes”

The Peter Xiberras-owned outfit, which finished ninth in last year's teams' championship, is yet to announce precise roles for Lacroix or fellow new arrival Mirko De Rosa.

However, Speedcafe understands the latter was signed up with a view to reuniting him with Tim Slade after they spent two years together at the Blanchard Racing Team.

What that means for James Golding following the departure of Dr Geoff Slater remains to be seen.

Regardless, reader ‘Type49' is confident about the team's prospects with Lacroix, declaring that he “just needs time and money, they have enough of both to make a difference.”

Voting is still open until Monday afternoon, when there will be a new Pirtek Poll for Speedcafe readers to have their say.