PremiAir confirmed this morning that it has signed former Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing engineer Ludo Lacroix, as foreshadowed by Speedcafe.

As yet, there is no word on exactly what role Lacroix will fill at the Arundel-based squad.

However, Slater has decided to search for new pastures within motorsport.

“There are several factors that influenced my decision to resign from Premiair Racing,” he told Speedcafe.

“I've been presented with numerous opportunities both within Supercars and externally that I am currently considering.

“I'll be remaining in motorsport and looking forward to my next challenge.”

Slater, who boasts a PHD in Mechanical Engineering, is highly regarded within the Supercars paddock, having won both the Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour with Tekno Autosports in 2016.

He was also drafted into Triple Eight Race Engineering to call strategy for Craig Lowndes' car in the following year's Great Race.

Slater then spent a stint in the United States, where he masterminded victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona and Michelin Endurance Cup, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing squad which runs BMW's factory IMSA programme.

He joined PremiAir – which morphed out of Tekno – in mid-2022 and would become its Chief Engineer/Director of Engineering, after which Simon Hodge was brought in on secondment to work as Race Engineer on the James Golding Camaro.

Romy Mayer finished the season as Race Engineer on Tim Slade's Camaro having arrived mid-season from Triple Eight.