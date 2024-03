Following news of a live free-to-air broadcast on SBS, organisers have now proclaimed additional coverage on Fox Sports (including via Kayo Sports).

Both will take the race day telecast from 11:30 local time/AEDT on March 31, with the headline act to kick off at 11:45 at Mount Panorama.

SBS also retains its four hours of coverage on Saturday, March 30, starting at 13:00 local time/AEDT in time for Bathurst 6 Hour qualifying and selected support races.

However, Fox Sports will be on from 12:00 and wrap up at 18:00, providing even more air time for support categories.

Also confirmed is the qualifying format, with the grid set in two parts; the first, 20-minute session for the lower 50 percent from practice, then 20 minutes for the upper 50 percent.

The undercard is comprised of the Australian Formula Ford Series, Australian Pulsar Racing Association, HQXtra, SuperMini Challenge, CERA Dunlop Destiny Series, and RPM Group Improved Production.

Practice kicks off on Friday, March 29.

2024 Bathurst 6 Hour schedule

FRIDAY 29th March 2024

Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:15 7:30 Commence Circuit Closure 0:15:00 7:30 7:35 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 7:35 8:00 Australian Pulsar Racing Association 0:25:00 Practice 1 8:05 8:25 HQXTRA 0:20:00 Practice 1 8:30 8:50 SuperMini Challenge 0:20:00 Practice 1 9:00 9:20 CERA Dunlop Destiny Series – Bathurst 0:20:00 Practice 1 9:25 9:55 Formula Ford 0:30:00 Practice 10:00 10:30 RPM Group Improved Production 0:30:00 Practice 10:40 11:40 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 1:00:00 Practice 1 11:45 12:00 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 12:00 12:40 Residents Access 0:40:00 12:40 12:50 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 12:50 12:55 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 12:55 13:15 HQXTRA 0:20:00 Practice 2 13:20 13:40 SuperMini Challenge 0:20:00 Practice 2 13:45 14:10 Australian Pulsar Racing Association 0:25:00 Practice 2 14:20 14:40 CERA Dunlop Destiny Series – Bathurst 0:20:00 Practice 2 14:45 15:05 RPM Group Improved Production 0:20:00 Qualifying 15:10 15:30 Formula Ford 0:20:00 Qualifying 15:40 16:00 HQXTRA 0:20:00 Qualifying 16:10 16:30 Super Mini Challenge 0:20:00 Qualifying 16:35 16:55 Australian Pulsar Racing Association 0:20:00 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 1:00:00 Practice 2 18:05 18:20 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 18:20 Circuit Open

SATURDAY 30th March 2024

Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:10 7:25 Commence Circuit Closure 0:15:00 7:25 7:30 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 7:30 7:50 CERA Dunlop Destiny Series – Bathurst 0:20:00 Qualifying 7:55* 8:15 Australian Pulsar Racing Association 0:20:00 0812 + 1 lap Race 1 8:20* 8:40 HQXTRA 0:20:00 0837 + 1 lap Race 1 8:45 9:00 Course Car / Safety Car Rides 0:15:00 Promoter 9:05 9:45 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:40:00 Practice 3 9:55* 10:20 RPM Group Improved Production 0:25:00 1017 + 1 lap Heat 1 10:25* 10:45 Formula Ford 0:20:00 1042 + 1 lap Race 1 10:50 11:05 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 11:05 11:45 Residents Access 0:40:00 11:45 11:55 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 11:55 12:00 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 12:00* 12:25 SuperMini Challenge 0:25:00 1222 + 1 lap Race 1 12:30* 12:55 RPM Group Improved Production 0:25:00 1252 + 1 lap Heat 2 13:00* 13:30 CERA Dunlop Destiny Series – Bathurst 0:30:00 1327 + 1 lap Race 1 13:40 14:00 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Qualifying 1 14:10 14:30 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Qualifying 2 14:40* 15:00 Australian Pulsar Racing Association 0:20:00 1457+ 1 lap Race 2 15:05* 15:25 HQXTRA 0:20:00 1522 + 1 lap Race 2 15:35* 15:55 Formula Ford 0:20:00 1552 + 1 lap Race 2 16:00* 16:25 SuperMini Challenge 0:25:00 1622 + 1 lap Race 2 16:30* 16:55 RPM Group Improved Production 0:25:00 1652 + 1 lap Heat 3 17:00* 17:30 CERA Dunlop Destiny Series – Bathurst 0:30:00 1727 + 1 lap Race 2 17:35* 17:55 Australian Pulsar Racing Association 0:20:00 1752 + 1 lap Race 3 18:00 18:15 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 18:15 Circuit Open

SUNDAY 31st March 2024