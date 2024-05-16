It's a return to sprint racing in the west, while also marking the first appearance of the new-for-2024 SuperSprint format.

That means two races with a single stop and no refuelling, rather than the three-race format that underpinned the SuperSprint weekends last year.

The grid for both of those races will be set by three-part, knock-out qualifying sessions.

There are a number of fascinating storylines heading into the weekend, led by the battle for the title between Triple Eight teammates Will Brown and Broc Feeney.

Brown overhauled Feeney in a thrilling second race in New Zealand last time out to stake his claim as a very real threat to the 2024 Supercars crown.

Triple Eight vowed to investigate just why Brown was the quicker of the two in that Sunday race in Taupo – what did they find? And what will that mean in Perth?

Dick Johnson Racing enjoyed a resurgence in form in NZ and the trip to Perth will offer some insight into whether the turnaround is real, or was a flash in the pan.

The same can be said about Brad Jones Racing, which was a winner on the Saturday in NZ with Andre Heimgartner following a tough start to the season.

There will continue to be a focus on Brodie Kostecki as well as he re-embeds himself in Supercars. He will also race in his hometown of Perth for the first time as a Supercars champion.

2024 Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule

All times AWST/UTC +8