It's a return to sprint racing in the west, while also marking the first appearance of the new-for-2024 SuperSprint format.
That means two races with a single stop and no refuelling, rather than the three-race format that underpinned the SuperSprint weekends last year.
The grid for both of those races will be set by three-part, knock-out qualifying sessions.
There are a number of fascinating storylines heading into the weekend, led by the battle for the title between Triple Eight teammates Will Brown and Broc Feeney.
Brown overhauled Feeney in a thrilling second race in New Zealand last time out to stake his claim as a very real threat to the 2024 Supercars crown.
Triple Eight vowed to investigate just why Brown was the quicker of the two in that Sunday race in Taupo – what did they find? And what will that mean in Perth?
Dick Johnson Racing enjoyed a resurgence in form in NZ and the trip to Perth will offer some insight into whether the turnaround is real, or was a flash in the pan.
The same can be said about Brad Jones Racing, which was a winner on the Saturday in NZ with Andre Heimgartner following a tough start to the season.
There will continue to be a focus on Brodie Kostecki as well as he re-embeds himself in Supercars. He will also race in his hometown of Perth for the first time as a Supercars champion.
2024 Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule
All times AWST/UTC +8
|Time
|Category
|Session
|Friday, May 17
|0830-0900
|Supercars Events
|Safety/Course Car Tours
|0910-0930
|Radicals Cup
|Practice 1
|0940-1000
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Practice
|1010-1050
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|1105-1125
|Touring Car Masters
|Practice
|1130-1145
|Supercars Events
|Entertainment
|1150-1210
|Radicals Cup
|Practice 2
|1220-1240
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Qualifying
|1250-1310
|Touring Car Masters
|Qualifying
|1325-1405
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|1420-1520
|Supercars
|Practice 1
|1530-1540
|Supercars
|TV Track Time
|1550-1620
|Radicals Cup
|Qualifying
|1630-1650
|Dunlop Series
|Event Rides
|1655-1725
|Supercars
|Event Rides
|Saturday, May 18
|0745-0805
|Supercars Events
|Safety/Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|0815-0835
|Touring Car Masters
|Trophy Race
|0845-0905
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 1
|0915-0935
|Supercars
|Practice 2
|0935-0950
|Supercars Events
|Entertainment
|1000-1045
|Radicals Cup
|Race 1
|1100-1140
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 1
|1200-1240
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 9
|1245-1300
|Supercars Events
|Entertainment
|1310-1330
|Touring Car Masters
|Race 1
|1340-1405
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 2
|1420-1500
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1
|1545
|Supercars
|Race 9 (55 laps)
|Sunday, May 19
|0730-0750
|Supercars Events
|Safety/Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|0800-0825
|Radicals Cup
|Race 2
|0835-0855
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 2
|0905-0925
|Touring Car Masters
|Race 2
|0940-1000
|Supercars
|Practice 3
|1005-1020
|Supercars Events
|Entertainment
|1030-1050
|Radicals Cup
|Race 3
|1105-1145
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 2
|1200-1240
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 10
|1245-1300
|Supercars Events
|Entertainment
|1310-1330
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 4
|1340-1400
|Touring Car Masters
|Race 3
|1415-1455
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2
|1545
|Supercars
|Race 10 (55 laps)