Four fields have entered at maximum capacity for this weekend's Victorian Open at Melbourne's Todd Road circuit, with one exceeding capacity – Cadet 12 – with some 54 entries.

The ‘Vic Open' State Title has long been considered to be the largest event outside the Australian Kart Championship.

Harrison Hoey and Jace Matthews enter the TaG categories and X30 category as current Australian Champions.

KA3 Junior, Senior and TaG are at capacity, while the most populated category in Australia, Cadet 12 has attacted a typically huge field.

Practice begins today with qualifying tomorrow morning and the first two eight minute, plus a lap heats before the third, 10 minute, plus a lap heat and the 12 minute, plus one lap final on Sunday. Finals beginning at approximately 11:25am.

Saturday and Sunday competition will be broadcast via MySportLive.