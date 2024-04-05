The South Australian will join New South Welshman Jayden Jackson in the team Stibbs competed against last year and will drive a Chev Camaro backed by Arrow Car Sales.

“We’re going to have a full tilt at it this year and I’m looking forward to it,” said Stibbs.

“The association came about purely because of Tim Shaw. I managed to sell him a couple of Hyundai Excels and we’ve worked quite closely since through my TA2 process, which he has been quite helpful with.

“Tim had heard I was in the market to try and go somewhere, so he was instrumental in putting me in Dream Racing Australia, having gotten along so well with Cam [Fisher] and Craig [Scutella].

“They know what they’re doing, but it’s not just that, it’s about finding the right fit. Crew chief Cam is a bit of a wizard working on these things and has a wealth of knowledge.

“I know Cam will provide me with a car to do the job and my role is to be as good as the Camaro is. If we just roll out every lap, every race, every meeting and try to put our best foot forward we’ll see where we are at the end of the year.”

Stibbs is a graduate from the Hyundai Excels and made the jump to the TA2 in 2022 where the highlight was third overall at the Sydney Motorsport Park penultimate round.

He contested three rounds in 2023 and won the first TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series round at Winton Motor Raceway. He also took Round 2 at Hidden Valley and the final round at Calder Park as well as the Sandown National Trans Am outing.

“Lee is an experienced race car driver having competed over these past two years in selected TA2 and Trans Am events, but 2024 will be his first concerted effort on the championship,” said team owner Scutella.

“Lee is an incredibly focussed person and is in touch almost daily with the DRA family over every aspect of his motor racing, the race car, data and how he can achieve best results.

“I admire Lee’s attention to detail and as we have evidenced over these past five years, the TA2 series has become more professional with only the fast, super professional and talented drivers with a great support structure will achieve success.”

The TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series begins at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on April 19-20.