He was able to hold off Steve Tamasi (Holden Calibra/Chev V8) in a one-lap dash to the chequered flag after a second safety car. Third place went to Ben Purtell (Nissan 180SX Turbo).

It took until the last minute of qualifying for Tamasi to secure pole position over Ingram. Alex Williams (RX7 Turbo) was third fastest but didn’t make it to the first race. Purtell was fourth from Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS), Kim Barwick (Nissan Skyline R32), Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev), Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev), Steve Lacey (GT SS) and Matt Ingram (Mazda RX8).

Tamasi led from the start and through the first lap before Ingram pulled off a great pass at Turn 4 on the second lap. Purtell sat third ahead of Barwick, Jarvis, Taunton and Duggan. Behind them Lacey spun out of Turn 6 and as he recovered the Safety Car emerged.

At the resumption, Purtell briefly went ahead of Tamasi and was then in a three-way scrap with Barwick and Taunton once the latter passed Jarvis. Jarvis was then off the road at Turn 1 which brought about the second safety car.

Barwick finished fourth ahead of Taunton, Duggan, Matt Ingram, Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon/Chev), Scott Cameron (Holden Commodore/Chev) and Jon Crossing (MARC Focus V8). Lacey was a lap down, Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) another lap behind after a pit visit. Jarvis DNF’d as did Graeme Gilliland (RX7) with a broken exhaust manifold.

The ACL Excels had three races where Jeremy Bennett was a clear cut winner of the first. Oliver Wickham broke clear of Jackson Shaw and Lochie Dalton for second only to be penalised 10s and relegated to fourth.

Bennett also won the second encounter, although it was a closer contest where Shaw had the lead at times in the early laps. Wickham was third from Dalton with a big margin to Connor O’Shea and Denzil Sargent.

Bennett led half the third race before Wickham took the lead and won. Shaw was third in front of Dalton while William Twining was next after a DNF in the first, and seventh from the back in the second.

In the first Sparco Tassie Tin Tops outing, Craig Sheahen led all the way in his Nissan Skyline GTR. Ben Newman (Mercedes AMG GT4) was second and Charles Williscroft (Pontiac Grand Prix) third. Brett Champ (Holden Commodore) and Honni Pitt (Lotus Exige) diced for fourth until Pitt spun out of the Hairpin and was stuck on the embankment.

Sheahen was in charge of the next race until the rear diff overheated and put him out. Newman won from Williscroft and Champ as Scott Arthur (Commodore) defied all attempts from Pitt to get by.