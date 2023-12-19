Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander won the Bathurst 1000 in this car in 2020 and 2022 and it will be part of the PremiAir Hire Bathurst winners’ category.

The car was the third in history to win the Bathurst 1000 twice. The Holden Dealer Team’s VH Commodore won the event in 1982 and 1983 and will also be part of the Bathurst winners’ category. The other dual race winner was the HRT’s VX Commodore in 2001 and 2002.

Holden’s victory on Mount Panorama in 2022 was the 36th for the brand, and the last for the make and model.

Next year’s PremiAir Hire Bathurst winners’ category is new to the Adelaide Motorsport Festival. Besides the VH and ZB Commodores, the category will feature the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32s that won in 1991 and 1992 with more Bathurst winners to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other categories that will be part of the festival, will be cars from Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, Sportscars, IndyCars and more. Further news on categories, star cars and drivers, and on and off-track activations will be forthcoming.

What has already been confirmed are the famed Mazda 767B Sportscar; the Australian Grand Prix-winning Benetton B190 Ford; and motorcycle grand prix bikes, the Yamaha YZR 500cc and Aprilia ART GP13. Finnish Formula 1 race winner Valtteri Bottas will be at the event on Sunday March 17.

For all the information on ticket purchases and additional event information visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.