The third round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will be held under lights at central Queensland's Emerald Raceway, marking the first event at the facility after a $1 million government grant saw the 1006 metre circuit fully floodlit.

The facility received the grant for the upgrade under the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund.

The lights bring the circuit into line with minimum requirements for other community sporting facilities.

Some 364 competitors are making the trek north for the event. This includes 15 competitors making the 4,500 kilometre journey from Western Australia, one third more of a distance than the five New Zealand competitors will make from Auckland.

The only non-Kiwi international taking part will be 15-year-old Swede, Hampus Varis – who has moved to Australia this year for the Championship.

Former Dunlop Super 2 Series racer, Joshua Fife will be looking to extend his 38 point advantage in the premier KZ2 category, presented by GoPro.

Emerald has been a happy hunting ground for the Canberra-raised, Queensland-based driver. Last time the Championship visited Emerald, he dropped just four points on his way to taking the Championship lead.

He also won there on the Championship's first trek north in 2017.

In the top junior class, KA2, two Sydney-siders – Lewis Cordato and Kobe McInerney are separated by just 15 points, with Queenslander, Isaac McNeill nipping at their heels just a further eight points behind.

After winning X30 at the last round, Brad Jenner will look to become the driver with the most round wins to his credit. The Victorian has form at the track in the category, winning there in 2019.

Overall, the combination of afternoon and night time racing will provide challenges to the competitors. Adding to that challenge will be the Championship is operating in a reverse direction to what it has been used for at national level in the past – the last major meeting to use the layout was the Queensland Championships two and a half years ago.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach up to 28 degrees, however once the sun goes down, temperatures plummet below the mid teens.

A further challenge could be the 90% chance of rain just before Finals on Saturday.