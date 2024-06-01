Ganassi set a 1:01.7210s when the field switched to ‘green' alternate compound tyres after Andretti Global's Colton Herta achieved a benchmark of 1:02.0219s on the ‘black' primaries.
The day's sole practice session began with an all-in, 45-minute segment before the field was split in two for 10 minutes of track time each.
Christian Lundgaard (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) was among the early pace-setters with a 1:10.6067s on this third lap, before Scott McLaughlin (#3 Team Penske Chevrolet) set a 1:04.8342s.
Lundgaard hit back almost immediately with a 1:03.6125s before Herta (#26 Honda) set a 1:03.0957s and then Palou (#10 Honda) a 1:02.9507s.
McLaughlin was back on top with a 1:02.9582s before Palou punched out 1:02.7776s and 1:02.6929s on his eighth and 10th laps.
Herta reclaimed the ascendancy with a 1:02.0973s and later moved the benchmark to a 1:02.0219s in the 35th minute of proceedings, which remained the fastest lap of the opening segment.
When the chequered flag came, Will Power (#12 Team Penske Chevrolet) was second on a 1:02.4474s and McLaughlin third on a 1:02.4845s.
Group 1 and rookies were then released for 10 minutes of running, with most taking the opportunity to head out immediately on a set of ‘green' alternate tyres.
Proceedings were interrupted early when Christian Rasmussen (#20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet) ran up a run-off area and stalled.
There was finally movement near the top in the last two minutes when McLaughlin – who had been into run-offs multiple times – went to second on a 1:02.2739s before Palou reclaimed top spot with a 1:01.7210s.
Kyle Kirkwood had sat out much of the first segment and also incurred contact when Josef Newgarden (#2 Penske Chevrolet) tried to squeeze his way through a traffic jam.
However, just prior to the chequered flag in Group 1, he was able to jump to second place with a 1:01.8103s on a green-shod #27 Andretti Honda.
Pato O'Ward set the pace when Group 2 headed out, with a 1:01.7315s in his #5 McLaren Chevrolet which left the Mexican second overall, ahead of Herta on a 1:01.7968s and then Kirkwood.
Rounding out the top 10 were McLaughlin, Newgarden, Santino Ferrucci (#14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet), Marcus Armstrong (#11 CGR Honda), Power, and Lundgaard.
Practice 2 starts on Saturday at 09:10 ET/23:10 AEST and then Qualifying from 12:15 ET/Sunday at 02:15 AEST.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|C/E/T
|Fastest lap
|Split 1st/prev
|Lap
|1
|10
|Alex Palou
|D/H/F
|1:01.7210
|31/31
|2
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|D/C/F
|1:01.7315
|0.0105/0.0105
|25/30
|3
|26
|Colton Herta
|D/H/F
|1:01.7968
|0.0758/0.0653
|31/31
|4
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|D/H/F
|1:01.8103
|0.0893/0.0135
|19/20
|5
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|D/C/F
|1:02.0959
|0.3749/0.2856
|32/33
|6
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|D/C/F
|1:02.2377
|0.5167/0.1418
|31/32
|7
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|D/C/F
|1:02.3277
|0.6067/0.0900
|32/32
|8
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|D/H/F
|1:02.4307
|0.7097/0.1030
|23/30
|9
|12
|Will Power
|D/C/F
|1:02.4474
|0.7264/0.0167
|16/30
|10
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|D/H/F
|1:02.4726
|0.7516/0.0252
|30/31
|11
|78
|Agustin Canapino
|D/C/F
|1:02.5693
|0.8483/0.0967
|30/31
|12
|9
|Scott Dixon
|D/H/F
|1:02.7007
|0.9797/0.1314
|26/26
|13
|15
|Graham Rahal
|D/H/F
|1:02.7235
|1.0025/0.0228
|35/35
|14
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|D/H/F
|1:02.7515
|1.0305/0.0280
|22/34
|15
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|D/C/F
|1:02.8537
|1.1327/0.1022
|30/30
|16
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|D/H/F
|1:02.9030
|1.1820/0.0493
|30/30
|17
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|D/H/F
|1:02.9237
|1.2027/0.0207
|34/34
|18
|20
|Christian Rasmussen
|D/C/F
|1:02.9473
|1.2263/0.0236
|38/38
|19
|77
|Romain Grosjean
|D/C/F
|1:03.0225
|1.3015/0.0752
|28/29
|20
|6
|Theo Pourchaire
|D/C/F
|1:03.1142
|1.3932/0.0917
|30/39
|21
|4
|Kyffin Simpson
|D/H/F
|1:03.1501
|1.4291/0.0359
|42/42
|22
|66
|Helio Castroneves
|D/H/F
|1:03.2331
|1.5121/0.0830
|30/30
|23
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|D/C/F
|1:03.3195
|1.5985/0.0864
|34/34
|24
|41
|Sting Ray Robb
|D/C/F
|1:03.4996
|1.7786/0.1801
|14/30
|25
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|D/H/F
|1:03.5764
|1.8554/0.0768
|19/40
|26
|18
|Jack Harvey
|D/H/F
|1:04.2658
|2.5448/0.6894
|11/25
|27
|51
|Tristan Vautier
|D/H/F
|1:04.6214
|2.9004/0.3556
|23/34