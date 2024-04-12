The Genk circuit in Belgium plays host to the first round of the Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy this weekend, which also represents the first major event of the season for Australia’s Alpine F1 Academy driver, Aiva Anagnostiadis.

The 16-year-old Melbourne driver has completed several regional events for her team, Dan Holland Racing to begin this year, however the Genk event will be the first major international challenge since being selected as one of a handful of female drivers from around the world to benefit from the Formula 1 team’s training programs.

Anagnostiadis is the only Australian among the 246 entries this weekend, which begins the opportunity to qualify for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals which will be held in Sarno, Italy at the end of the year.

Anagnostiadis, who’ll line up in the Senior Max category, has faced all sorts of weather conditions in the first third of this year thus far. Somewhat cool, however dry conditions are expected for the event in Belgium.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Anagnostiadis family, with her brother James crossing the line first at the Champions of the Future Academy junior event two weekends ago, however a post-race bodywork infringement penalty dropped him to third, elevating Ella Hakkinen to the win.