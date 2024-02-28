Englishman Winslow was a prolific winner in Formula 3 which included two Australian Drivers' Championships for the covered Gold Star. He has since competed in prototypes with Asian Le Mans and FRD LMP3 titles. In total he has won 11 championships.

He has raced with GAFF before where he twice won the Gulf 12 Hours in 2016 and 2018. He competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2017 alongside Eric Trouillet and Enzo Guibbert.

Born in Sydney, the 57-year-old Corbett also previously raced with GAFF in 2017 and 2019 in Le Mans Cup and since with several other teams, mainly in LMP2 and LMP3 and Radical cars.

Many of those races have been with Winslow while he has raced with Aussies such as Neale Muston, Nathan Kumar, Mitch Neilson, Scott Andrews and Harri Jones.

“I'll be driving alongside my good friend and long time co-driver John Corbett,” Winslow commented, still on a high after victory in the recently completed Asian Le Mans Series.

They have often raced together and in 2021 finished seventh at the Le Mans 24 Hours. In the Ultimate Cup, they will be in NP02 sharing a Nova prototype.

“I am very happy to work with John and James again. They will make a great line-up as they know each other very well. James' experience will be valuable to fight for victories,” added GAFF Team Manager, Pascal Rauturier.

The six-round Ultimate Cup Series begins at Paul Ricard on March 15-17. The series moves to Portimão (May 24-26), then Hockenheim (July 5-7), Mugello Autodromo (September 6-8), Magny-Cours (October 11-13) and returns to Paul Ricard for the finale on November 8-10.