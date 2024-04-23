BJR arrived in New Zealand after a horror run at Albert Park, where only twice did any of its four cars qualify higher than 13th, none finished a race any higher than 14th, and, on two occasions, they were all among the bottom five finishers.

A rookie test day for Jaxon Evans followed at Queensland Raceway, where Heimgartner enjoyed his permissible 10 laps.

The latter was top 10 in Saturday's qualifying session at Taupo, took third in a weather-affected Top 10 Shootout, and led for the majority of Race 7 of the season in the R&J Batteries Camaro.

Come Sunday, he qualified 11th but raced through to sixth and came up six points shy of the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the New Zealand weekend's top pointscorer.

“Wrapped up a really good weekend here in New Zealand,” said the Auckland native.

“I think we just quite didn't have enough positions and points in that last one to get the JR Trophy but we gave it a red hot crack.

“It's just mental for all the guys, the turnaround. It's been an amazing round. Getting my first win with team and another one for me [after The Bend in 2021] has definitely been the highlight, and at home too.

“It's been something special. Something I'll hold close to my heart, this weekend and look forward to progressing further forward.

“In the championship, we're sort of back in position and we'll just go from there.”

Heimgartner has jumped to eighth in the championship from 17th at the start of the Taupo weekend, having finished seventh in the drivers' standings in 2023.

BJR's #8/#14 ‘team' remains ninth in that title race, although even Bryce Fullwood experienced an encouraging weekend despite a Saturday DNF – due to damage resulting from contact with Jack Le Brocq – and Sunday finish of 18th.

“[It] wasn't really the best weekend for us with Car #14,” said the Middy's Camaro driver.

“But, a really, really good weekend for Car #8, which was really exciting to get the win [in Race 7] for them.

“This weekend, I feel like we zigged instead of zagged and I feel like the car actually has quite a lot of potential in it.

“We got a bit unlucky in the first race and I feel like the car was really strong and then we missed the window in qualifying and the car was really hard to drive and that put us way back.

“Then I feel like the car was quite fast in the [Sunday] race but just unfortunately wrong strategy and obviously the track is super hard to pass on and just made for a really, really tough day.

“So it's disappointing because I feel like the car actually is pretty speedy but anyway, onwards and upwards and looking forward to Perth.”

The Wanneroo event takes place on May 17-19.