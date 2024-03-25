Motorsport Australia will run the program from the Asia Pacific and Oceania region to aid Ferrari in its search for a potential future champion. The program will take place at the Sepang International Raceway in Malaysia on September 15-19.

Candidates selected for the camp will be able to show their ability in Formula 4 Generation 2 cars in front of Ferrari Driver Academy talent scouts. The top candidates at the conclusion will be invited to the FDA Scouting World Finals in Italy, where an eventual winner could be selected to join the FDA for the next season.

Besides hours of track time, the regional program will have multiple development opportunities, including fitness tests, nutrition and psychology workshops and media training from a number of industry professionals, including Asian motorsport company, Top Speed.

For the first time, the top five drivers after the third round of the Top Speed-run 2024 Formula 4 Australian Championship will be invited to attend Sepang for the five-day event, provided they meet the selection criteria.

Drivers aged between 14 and 17 are encouraged to apply for the FDA Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection Program and have until the end of Sunday June 16 to apply.

The academy has produced some of the biggest talents in Formula One and Formula Two, including recent F1 debutant Oliver Bearman, while others have also gone on to compete in a range of European series and championships.

“After two highly successful years, we are thrilled to work with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy once again in delivering this program for the region,” Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra said.

“For young up and coming drivers, this event presents itself as the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent in front of an internationally renowned organisation and to be part of the FDA process.

“From the priceless experience of driving a top-spec open wheeler on a famous F1 circuit to learning a variety of skills that could help with future endeavours, regardless of the result in Malaysia – there are many benefits to attending the program.”

Interested applicants are required to fill out an online form, with a webinar outlining further details to take place in April. Those who took part in the 2023 program are welcome to apply again.