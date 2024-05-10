The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
May 10-12
FRIDAY
Arunga Park Speedway Official, Northern Territory (PRACTICE)
McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)
SATURDAY
Arunga Park Speedway Official, Northern Territory
Northline Speedway, Northern Territory
SEASON FINAL Gympie Speedway, Queensland
SUPER SEDAN GP53 McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland
SunState Speedway Karts, Queensland
Avalon Raceway, Victoria (KARTS)
B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria
Redline Raceway, Victoria
Rushworth Speedway, Victoria
Broome Speedway, West Australia
IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia
Kununurra Speedway Club Inc, West Australia
Perth Motorplex, West Australia
West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia
SUNDAY
SunState Speedway Karts, Queensland
Nyora Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)