The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 10-12

FRIDAY

Arunga Park Speedway Official, Northern Territory (PRACTICE)

McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

SATURDAY

Arunga Park Speedway Official, Northern Territory

Northline Speedway, Northern Territory

SEASON FINAL Gympie Speedway, Queensland

SUPER SEDAN GP53 McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland

SunState Speedway Karts, Queensland

Avalon Raceway, Victoria (KARTS)

B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria

Redline Raceway, Victoria

Rushworth Speedway, Victoria

Broome Speedway, West Australia

IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia

Kununurra Speedway Club Inc, West Australia

Perth Motorplex, West Australia

West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia

SUNDAY

SunState Speedway Karts, Queensland

Nyora Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)