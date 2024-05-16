The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
May 17-19
FRIDAY
Katherine Speedway, Northern Territory (PRACTICE)
SATURDAY
Gil Speedway, New South Wales
OPENING NIGHT Katherine Speedway, Northern Territory
SUPER SEDAN STATE TITLE & CARINA CLASSIC Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland
SEASON GRAND FINAL River 94.9 Lockyer Valley Speedway, Queensland
Sunline Speedway Waikerie, South Australia
Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria
Nyora Raceway, Victoria
Wahgunyah Speedway, Victoria
Derby Speedway Club, West Australia
OUTLAW KARTS West Coast, West Australia
SUNDAY
NSW OUTLAW KARTS Kurri Kurri Speedway, New South Wales
Drouin Speedway Inc, Victoria
Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)