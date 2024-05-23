The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 23-26

THURSDAY

PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N1 Hillview Speedway, West Australia

FRIDAY

Maryborough Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

ALL POWERS N1 B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)

PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N2 Port Hedland Speedway Club, West Australia

SATURDAY

Grafton Speedway, New South Wales

Oakburn Park Raceway, New South Wales

SPEEDCAR STATE TITLE Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

Northline Speedway, Northern Territory

ALL POWERS N2 B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)

SEASON FINALE Redline Raceway, Victoria

Rushworth Speedway, Victoria

Mareeba Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

KURT MURDOCH PROD SEDAN CLASSIC Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

Pioneer Park Speedway, Queensland

PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N3SUNDAY Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia

SUNDAY

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

Nagambie Speedway, Victoria (JQMA)

Premier Speedway Warrnambool, Victoria (PRACTICE)

Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia

PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N4 Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia