The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
May 23-26
THURSDAY
PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N1 Hillview Speedway, West Australia
FRIDAY
Maryborough Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)
ALL POWERS N1 B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)
PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N2 Port Hedland Speedway Club, West Australia
SATURDAY
Grafton Speedway, New South Wales
Oakburn Park Raceway, New South Wales
SPEEDCAR STATE TITLE Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales
Northline Speedway, Northern Territory
ALL POWERS N2 B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway Mildura, Victoria (KARTS)
SEASON FINALE Redline Raceway, Victoria
Rushworth Speedway, Victoria
Mareeba Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)
KURT MURDOCH PROD SEDAN CLASSIC Maryborough Speedway, Queensland
Pioneer Park Speedway, Queensland
PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N3SUNDAY Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia
SUNDAY
Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales
Nagambie Speedway, Victoria (JQMA)
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, Victoria (PRACTICE)
Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia
PILBARA SPEEDWEEK N4 Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia