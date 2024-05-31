The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

June 1-2

SATURDAY

Northline Speedway, Northern Territory

Tennant Creek Speedway Club, Northern Territory

Bowen Speedway, Queensland (KARTS)

SEASON OPENER Mareeba Speedway, Queensland

IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia

GRAND FINAL NIGHT West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia

SUNDAY

Drouin Speedway, Victoria

IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia