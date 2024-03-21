The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

March 22-24

SEASON FINAL Tyres & More Esperance Speedway, West Australia

WEST COAST OUTLAW KARTS Pinjar Park, West Australia

STREET STOCK COAL MINER Collie Speedway, West Australia

Moora Speedway, West Australia

WA PROSPRINTCAR TITLE Pithara Speedway, West Australia

Nickol Bay, West Australia

Cullen Bullen Raceway, New South Wales

AUSTRALIAN LIGHTNING SPRINT TITLE Goulburn Speedway, New South Wales

Oakburn Park Speedway, New South Wales

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

NSW OUTLAW KARTS Kurri Kurri Speedway New South Wales

KARTS Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

Carina Motorsport Park, Queensland

STATE TITLE NIGHT Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, Tasmania

Wahgunyah Speedway, Victoria

50TH ANNIVERSARY Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria

Avalon Raceway, Victoria