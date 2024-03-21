The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
March 22-24
SEASON FINAL Tyres & More Esperance Speedway, West Australia
WEST COAST OUTLAW KARTS Pinjar Park, West Australia
STREET STOCK COAL MINER Collie Speedway, West Australia
Moora Speedway, West Australia
WA PROSPRINTCAR TITLE Pithara Speedway, West Australia
Nickol Bay, West Australia
Cullen Bullen Raceway, New South Wales
AUSTRALIAN LIGHTNING SPRINT TITLE Goulburn Speedway, New South Wales
Oakburn Park Speedway, New South Wales
Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales
NSW OUTLAW KARTS Kurri Kurri Speedway New South Wales
KARTS Maryborough Speedway, Queensland
Carina Motorsport Park, Queensland
STATE TITLE NIGHT Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, Tasmania
Wahgunyah Speedway, Victoria
50TH ANNIVERSARY Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria
Avalon Raceway, Victoria