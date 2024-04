The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

April 5-7

SSA JUNIOR SEDAN STATE TITLE N1 Hillview Speedway, West Australia

Perth Motorplex, West Australia

Narrogin Speedway Club, West Australia

FOOTY’S PRODDY DAY Shark Bay Speedway Club, West Australia

SSA JUNIOR SEDAN STATE TITLE N2 Hillview Speedway, West Australia

RSA FENDER BENDER STATE TITLE Gunnedah Speedway, New South Wales

F500 STATE TITLE Maryborough Speedway, Queensland –

AutoKlene Hobart Raceway, Tasmania

Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria

PRO SPRINTS STATE TITLE & BILL CAMPBELL MEMORIAL Southern 500 Speedway, Victoria

GP MIDGETS & MINI LIGHTNING SPRINTS STATE TITLES Speedway, Wangaratta, Victoria