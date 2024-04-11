The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

April 12-17

AUSTRALIAN PRO SPRINTCAR C’SHIP N1, Avalon Raceway Victoria

AUSTRALIAN PRO SPRINTCAR C’SHIP N2, Avalon Raceway, Victoria

B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway, Mildura Victoria (KARTS)

MERRETT FAMILY MEMORIAL, Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria

Redline Raceway, Victoria

Rushworth Speedway, Victoria

Cullen Bullen Raceway, New South Wales

Goulburn Speedway, New South Wales

SSA PROD SEDAN STATE TITLE, Northwest Speedway Club, Narrabri New South Wales

USC GRAND FINAL NIGHT, Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

Kingaroy Speedway, Queensland

River 94.9 Lockyer Valley Speedway, Queensland

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS STATE TITLE, Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

Collie Speedway, West Australia

Moora Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia

STATE TITLE NIGHT, West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia

Perth Motorplex, West Australia (PRACTICE)