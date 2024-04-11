The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
April 12-17
AUSTRALIAN PRO SPRINTCAR C’SHIP N1, Avalon Raceway Victoria
AUSTRALIAN PRO SPRINTCAR C’SHIP N2, Avalon Raceway, Victoria
B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway, Mildura Victoria (KARTS)
MERRETT FAMILY MEMORIAL, Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria
Redline Raceway, Victoria
Rushworth Speedway, Victoria
Cullen Bullen Raceway, New South Wales
Goulburn Speedway, New South Wales
SSA PROD SEDAN STATE TITLE, Northwest Speedway Club, Narrabri New South Wales
USC GRAND FINAL NIGHT, Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland
Kingaroy Speedway, Queensland
River 94.9 Lockyer Valley Speedway, Queensland
SSA JUNIOR SEDANS STATE TITLE, Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia
Collie Speedway, West Australia
Moora Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)
Nickol Bay Speedway, West Australia
STATE TITLE NIGHT, West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia
Perth Motorplex, West Australia (PRACTICE)