The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

April 19-21

Dubbo City Speedway Club, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

SSA MOD SEDANS & SSA JNR SEDANS STATE TITLE Dubbo City Speedway Club, New South Wales

Lismore Speedway, New South Wales

Oakburn Park Raceway, New South Wales

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

SSA STREET STOCK TITLE Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland

Maryborough Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

SKAA STATE TITLE McCosker Gladstone Speedway, Queensland

Speedway Wangaratta, Victoria (PRACTICE)

SSA PROD SEDANS STATE TITLE Alexandra Speedway, Victoria

Avalon Raceway, Victoria

Blue Ribbon Raceway, Victoria

Nyora Raceway, Victoria

Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria

Bunbury Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

Broome Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

LIMITED SPRINTCAR STATE TITLE Bunbury Speedway, West Australia

Derby Speedway Club, West Australia (PRACTICE)

60 YEAR ANNIVERSARY Geraldton City Speedway, West Australia

Kalgoorlie International Speedway, West Australia

Narrogin Speedway Club, West Australia

Shark Bay Speedway Club, West Australia

AMCA STATE TITLE Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

Borderline Speedway, South Australia (PRACTICE)

Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania (PRACTICE)