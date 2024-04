The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

April 26-28

B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway, Mildura, Victoria (PRACTICE)

SSA PROD SEDAN AUSTRALIAN TITLE N1 B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway, Mildura, Victoria

SSA PROD SEDAN AUSTRALIAN TITLE N2 B&S Earthworks Timmis Speedway, Mildura, Victoria

Laang Speedway, Victoria

Nagambie Speedway, Victoria

Rushworth Speedway, Victoria

Wahgunyah Speedway, Victoria

SKAA AUSTRALIAN TITLE N1 Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

SKAA AUSTRALIAN TITLE N2 Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

LATE MODEL AUSTRALIAN TITLE N1Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland

LATE MODEL AUSTRALIAN TITLE N2 Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

SKAA AUSTRALIAN TITLE N3 Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

Moora Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

SSA STREET STOCK STATE TITLE N1 Moora Speedway, West Australia

Broome Speedway, West Australia

SSA STREET STOCK STATE TITLE N2 Moora Speedway, West Australia

Mount Barker Speedway Les Gorman Park, West Australia

West Coast Outlaw Karts, West Australia

WINGLESS SPRINTS TITLE N1 Lismore Speedway New South Wales

Gil Speedway, New South Wales

WINGLESS SPRINTS TITLE N2 Lismore Speedway, New South Wales

Sapphire Speedway, New South Wales

Gil Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

Arunga Park Speedway, Northern Territory (PRACTICE)

Arunga Park Speedway, Northern Territory

Northline Speedway, Northern Territory (PRACTICE)

Sunline Speedway, Waikerie South Australia