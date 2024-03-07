The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
March 8-10
SSA MOD SEDAN AUS TITLE N1 Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania
AUSTRALIA SPEEDCAR CHAMPIONSHIP N1 Perth Motorplex, West Australia
ACT Speedway, Australian Capital Territory
COMPACT SPEEDCAR STATE TITLE Nowra Speedway, New South Wales
Northwest Speedway Club, New South Wales
AMCA AUS TITLE N1 Heartland Raceway NSW –
SSA JUNIOR SEDAN STATE TITLE Maryborough Speedway, Queensland
KARTS Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland
AUSTRALIAN SPRINTCAR MASTERS N1 Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia
SSA MOD SEDAN AUS TITLE N2 Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania
SSA STREET STOCK AUS TITLE N1 Western Speedway, Victoria
WINGLESS SPRINTS STATE TITLE Southern 500 Speedway, Victoria
410 SPRINTCAR STATE TITLE Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria
IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia
Tyrepower Manjimup Speedway, West Australia
SUPER SEDAN STATE TITLE Mount Barker Speedway Club, West Australia
AMCA AUS TITLE N2 Heartland Raceway, New South Wales
AUSTRALIAN SPRINTCAR MASTERS N2 Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia
F500 STATE TITLE Southern 500 Speedway, Victoria
SSA STREET STOCK AUS TITLE N2 Western Speedway, Victoria