The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

March 8-10

SSA MOD SEDAN AUS TITLE N1 Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania

AUSTRALIA SPEEDCAR CHAMPIONSHIP N1 Perth Motorplex, West Australia

ACT Speedway, Australian Capital Territory

COMPACT SPEEDCAR STATE TITLE Nowra Speedway, New South Wales

Northwest Speedway Club, New South Wales

AMCA AUS TITLE N1 Heartland Raceway NSW –

SSA JUNIOR SEDAN STATE TITLE Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

KARTS Autobarn Carina International Speedway, Queensland

AUSTRALIAN SPRINTCAR MASTERS N1 Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

SSA MOD SEDAN AUS TITLE N2 Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway, Tasmania

SSA STREET STOCK AUS TITLE N1 Western Speedway, Victoria

WINGLESS SPRINTS STATE TITLE Southern 500 Speedway, Victoria

410 SPRINTCAR STATE TITLE Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway, Victoria

IFuels Carnarvon Speedway, West Australia

Tyrepower Manjimup Speedway, West Australia

SUPER SEDAN STATE TITLE Mount Barker Speedway Club, West Australia

AMCA AUS TITLE N2 Heartland Raceway, New South Wales

AUSTRALIAN SPRINTCAR MASTERS N2 Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

F500 STATE TITLE Southern 500 Speedway, Victoria

SSA STREET STOCK AUS TITLE N2 Western Speedway, Victoria