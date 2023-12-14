The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul calendar is completed with a return to Goulburn at One Raceway.

Formerly known as Wakefield Park, the revamped and rebranded 2.2km circuit will be the penultimate and sixth round and held on October 4-6.

Major upgrades have taken place at the venue, situated 11kms to the south of Goulburn. There are new and improved turns, a complete resurface, rider safety upgrades and 10-metre-high noise walls constructed at the northern and southern ends which spectators can utilise as viewing platform.

A significant new feature in the multi-million-dollar transformation will be its ability to race in either direction for both motorcycles and cars.

In its previous guise, it had been a long-time host of the ASBK Championship, and the last time used was in 2022.

“The transformation in One Raceway is one we’re very proud of, and to see events like the ASBK Championship returning is a validation of all the money and time invested,” said One Raceway CEO Steve Shelley.

“We are very excited to welcome the ASBK paddock in early October next year. I am sure the riders will love the new layout and improvements of the circuit.”

With confirmation of One Raceway, the ASBK Championship calendar is set. It begins at Phillip Island on February 23-25 with Round 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 22-23. The bikes head north to Queensland for the next two rounds, at Queensland Raceway on April 26-28 and Morgan Park on July 12-14.

The Superbikes return to Phillip Island on September 7-8, and after One Raceway, will culminate at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend on November 8-10.

“I’m delighted that One Raceway is returning to the ASBK Championship in 2024. The venue has been a staple on the ASBK calendar over the years and will be making a celebrated return with some exciting updates and changes,” enthused Peter Doyle, the CEO of Motorcycling Australia.

“The investment made to the circuit has been substantial, and we must credit the new owners for their highly professional approach. And with the new asphalt, we’re set to see some scintillating racing between Australia’s best riders and lap records likely to be smashed.”