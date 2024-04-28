The 30-year-old had relatively easy victories in the two 16-lap races on his Yamaha Racing Team YZF-R1 as well as the bonus point for pole position. Second overall was Max Stauffer (Penrite Racing Yamaha), ahead of reigning Champion Troy Herfoss (DesmoSport Ducati).

At the end of the Queensland Raceway round, the 2022 Champion sits third on 112.5 points, behind Josh Waters (McMartin Racing Ducati, 144.5) and his teammate Cru Halliday (115).

“We had a really good test leading up to this round. It was a little bit expected as our round, but with such stiff competition, nothing is ever a given,” said Jones.

In Race 1, Stauffer shot to the lead from the front row and held it until Lap 8 before Jones took over and he set a new lap record after he overtook second placed Glenn Allerton (GB Racing BMW M1000RR).

After Jones passed Stauffer he greeted the flag by 2.4s for his first win since the Morgan Park round last year. Stauffer was entrenched in second, while third was between Herfoss, Waters and Allerton.

Allerton eventually fell to Haliday as the race between Herfoss and Waters went to the flag. Herfoss was slowed at Turn 6 out of fuel, and that was sufficient for Waters to slip past. Halliday, Allerton, Broc Pearson (Ducati), Anthony West (Yamaha), Arthur Sissis (Yamaha) and Staring (Yamaha) completed the top 10.

Staffer led from the start of Race 2 as well, before Jones hit the front on Lap 3. Herfoss swept by Stauffer on Lap 9 and was 2.8s in arrears of Jones at the end.

Stauffer finished third, his first double top three, from Waters, Sissis, Halliday, Allerton and Staring. Pearson and 16-year-old rookie Cameron Dunker (Yamaha) took out ninth and tenth while West crashed at Turn 4 on the final lap.

Round 4 of the Australian Superbike Championship will be at Morgan Park Raceway on July 12-14.