The 2022 Australian Formula Ford series champion will join Mike Bailey and race his Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 in the Pro-Am class at 60 Years of Ford Mustang Race Phillip Island. After he won the Formula Ford title, Astuti competed in Super3 in 2023 aboard a Nissan Altima.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in a race car and I’ve never been in a GT3 before, so this is really exciting,” said 21-year-old Astuti.

“It’s amazing to be entering race week again, it’s been a long time since I’ve been racing something, so this opportunity popped up and I’m really stoked to be back on the grid.

“‘I’m expecting a lot more grip with the GT3 car. I’m not used to much aero apart from the Nissan Altima I drove in Super3, so it’ll be good to get used to all of that around a high speed circuit like Phillip Island.”

In a unique twist, the event will be the first time that Valentino and his older brother Antonio will compete at the same race meeting since their karting days. Antonio will race in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series in a Mercedes AMG GT4, and Valentino in GT3.

“It’s the first weekend my brother and I are racing together in cars, though it’s going to be competitive between us on who goes better! It’s all really fun and enjoyable.”

The Astuti family has a long history in Australian motorsport. Their father Sam raced Formula Holden open wheelers in the 1990s, while his father competed in the 1970s.

Official practice for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS at Phillip Island kicks off today (Friday), followed by qualifying and the first race on Saturday and more racing on Sunday. All races will be broadcast live and free on 7plus and 7mate.