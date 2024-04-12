The 27-year-old will pilot a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport with branding from global toy powerhouse Mattel.

As part of the branding deal, Wood will assume a broad ambassadorial role in addition to her responsibilities behind the wheel.

She’ll invite 10 girls to each race weekend and visit schools, colleges, or universities to promote careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

“Having a pink Barbie race car is the fulfilment of a childhood dream for me – seven-year-old Caitlin would be so proud, and I am so excited to be a Barbie Sports Ambassador,” Wood said.

“This partnership celebrates the 65th anniversary of Barbie which is one of the world’s most iconic brands and the original symbol of empowerment for girls and women. Half of my race car is unbranded, so there are plenty of opportunities for more partners to come on this great journey with us.

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to prove that girls can study science and engineering, and go on to have careers in motorsport, both in and out of the car.

“This season is another incredible chance for me to do that, and I know it is a cause very close to the hearts of the Diagonal Comms team, too.

“I can’t wait to get the Porsche Sprint Championship GB season started alongside the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), and to use that great platform to inspire young girls and shatter stereotypes. Girls, you can be anything you want to be!”

Originally from Maitland in New South Wales, Wood is now based in the United Kingdom.

She has raced in the W Series and had stints in the GT4 European and Blancpain GT Series, having cut her teeth in Formula Ford and Formula 4 in Australia before heading to Europe.

Wood has also raced a KTM X-Bow GT4 at the Bathurst 12 Hour.