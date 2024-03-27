Heuzenroeder will be contesting this year’s GB3 Championship and will work with the former Formula 1 driver, multiple 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and multiple 12 Hours of Sebring winner. He will also have the assistance of Diagonal Comms through its Managing Director Bishop, the UK F1 comms and PR expert.

The Brabham Group will be work with Heuzenroeder over the course of the year to develop and guide him to become an elite driver and pursues the path towards F1. Fellow Australian Brabham has more than 30 years of racing experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and insight both on and off the track. That background will give Heuzenroeder a solid foundation for a professional career in motorsport.

Communications, PR, media, content and digital marketing agency Diagonal Comms was founded by experienced F1 and motorsport comms chief Bishop. He will also advise and work with Heuzenroeder through the GB3 Championship season to develop his media and online presence. That will include media outreach, media training, social media management, content creation and digital marketing.

“I have worked with many excellent drivers in my motorsport career, including four Formula 1 world champions [Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel], and one of the aspects of that work that I have always enjoyed most is identifying young talents and helping them develop and thrive,” said Bishop.

“I am therefore absolutely delighted that Diagonal Comms will be working with a very exciting young talent, Patrick Heuzenroeder, from Australia. Patrick is only 18 but already we can say that we think he has what it takes to reach the highest level.”

Heuzenroeder started his motorsport career at aged 13. After racing karts for the next three years, he progressed to cars when he competed in the 2022 NSW Formula Ford Championship. He was third in the championship standings when he left Australia for England.

He was recognised by Ferrari in their 2022 Driver Academy Asia Pacific selection programme where he made the final six from an initial line-up of 23 of the most talented young drivers in Asia, Oceania, and Australasia.

At 16, he joined the Argenti’s British Formula 4 team for 2023 and took part in the final two rounds of the Formula 3 level GB3 Championship.

Heuzenroeder has secured a full seat with reigning GB3 Teams’ championship winners JHR Developments for the season, which starts at Oulton Park on March 30.