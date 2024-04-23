Scott Howard has taken the lead in the 2024 Rotax Max Challenge Asia Trophy series after winning the DD2 Masters category at the Bira circuit in Thailand.

A multiple starter in the world finals, Howard didn't have it easy in his march to the win.

“My tyres were gone after four laps, with six laps to go, the engine decided to misfire,” he claimed.

The heat was a big issue at the circuit, with each day exceeding 40 degrees, plus extreme humidity.

“I had to adapt my driving style (due to the heat),” Howard reported. “It was 43 degrees on finals day…probably the hottest day that I have been in the kart.”

The next round of the Asian series will be on Langkawi Island in Malaysia.