Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS

There were Australian drivers involved in three teams at the first round. Jordan Love was with Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim in the Triple Eight JMR Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO.

Jay Robotham teamed with Heing Min in the Climax Racing Mercedes, and there was the Aussie team at IMAC Motorsport with Andrew Macpherson and Ben Porter in their Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Triple 8 qualified fifth for Race 1 and seventh for Race 2. Climax were 18th in both while AMAC were 31st and 26th.

Heavy rain delayed the start of the first one-hour race by 60mins. Eleven of the 32 that lined up went for wets, the rest on slicks.

T8/JMR finished the first race in 10th and a fast start in Race 2 by Love was rewarded eventually for he and Ibrahim with fourth outright and third in the Pro-Am class.

Climax racing were 17th in the opening race after a drive-through penalty, and third in the inaugural Silver-AM class. A top five was a prospect until a communication issue between the pits an Heng meant a penalty was ignored and the were deleted from the final results.

AMAC Motorsport finished with two 25th places. In the AM class and engineered by Erik Pender, they were third in Race 1 and second in Race 2. In the latter Macpherson and Porter were as high as 12th outright

Eurocup-3

Australian Noah Lisle was one of five drivers with Campos Racing in their Alfa Romeo-Autotecnica powered Tatuus open wheelers. It was an unprecedented start at Spa-Francorchamps due to torrential rain that cancelled the free practice and the two qualifying sessions.

The grid for the first race was set by the best times achieved in the private tests held earlier in the week at the Belgian circuit.

The start of the 30min race was behind the safety car and went green after 14mins. A couple of laps later, the race went full yellows due to several incidents. Lisle had to retire after he suffered a mechanical incident that made it impossible for him to continue. Rain and even snow at times, meant that the second race never even started.