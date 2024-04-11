Current Australian KZ2 gearbox champion, Sam Dicker has a major goal of getting his title defence back on track at the second round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship in Victoria next weekend after a challenging round one, while some 412 competitors have entered the event, breaking all records for the multi-round Australian Championship.

Adelaide’s first event wasn’t to Dicker’s exacting standards and although he is fourth on the ladder – he is 22 points behind Championship leader, former Dunlop Super 2 Series racer, Joshua Fife.

The northern Victorian track holds special memories for the Flatout Karts driver, having taken his first KZ2 Australian Kart Championship round win there, which set him up to be in the Title hunt at the Final of the last round in Newcastle.

“I’m really hoping to turn [the first event deficit] around with a strong haul of points at round two,” Dicker said. “I’ve only been to the track twice, once was way back when I was a Cadet and the other being when I won there a couple years ago, so I don’t have any sort of home track advantage.

“It’s one of the most physical tracks that we go to as well, so fitness will play a key role in success.”

The opening round winner, young Victorian Henry Johnstone is hoping to keep the performance of his BRM kart going on home turf.

​​“Round two is taking place in my home state so I’ll have plenty of support,” said Johnstone. “I intend to put on a show and get back-to-back round wins to keep racking up the Championship points.”

Impressively, the Eastern Lions host club has attracted 412 entries – the highest in the multi-round Australian Kart Championship era – with the KA3 Junior category seeing 77 competitors entered – where almost half of them won’t make Sunday’s final. Cadet 12 attracted 70 competitors and the TaG category topping out at 73.

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, WSK Super Masters Champion, Ean Eyckmans will make the trip from Belgium to race for Patrizicorse’s BirelART Australia squad in TaG and X30; 15-year-old Swede, Hampus Varis lines up in KZ2 – while Taiwanese racer, Jie Kao will race for Kart Class, being joined by American, Blake Hseuh, along with a talented crew of New Zealanders taking on Australia’s best.

Practice begins on Thursday April 18, with qualifying Friday then heat races Saturday and finals Sunday.