Craig Baird and James Taylor have been appointed Driving Standards Advisor and Race Director respectively for both Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Monochrome GT4 Australia.

The roles match those which both have held in the Repco Supercars Championship for multiple years now.

SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan said, “We are thrilled to be able to have acquired the services of both James and Craig for the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge and Monochrome GT4 Australia 2024 seasons.

“It’s a real coup to have individuals of this calibre involved in both categories and I have no doubt their experience and knowledge will enhance the stature of the series – especially as the categories enter new phases.

“Preparations for the 2024 season are ticking along nicely, so to have these positions now locked in is fantastic for us and we’re getting very excited to get next year underway.”

Next year will be the first for GT World Challenge Australia under sole SRO control, while Monochrome GT4 Australia is standalone for the first time, run as a partnership of SRO and the team behind Australian Production Cars, with which it had shared a grid this year.

Taylor, promoted from the Supercars Deputy Race Director role in 2022, already has experience in officiating over GT3s as Race Director of the Bathurst 12 Hour since 2016.

He has also worked in Thailand Super Series (TSS) as well as Porsche Carrera Cups in Asia and Australia, and is part of the select FIA High Performance programme for Race Directors.

Baird has held his current position on the Supercars Championship since 2017, and also boasts TSS on his officiating resume.

The 2024 GT World Challenge Australia season gets underway at the Bathurst 12 Hour on February 16-18, and Monochrome GT4 Australia at Phillip Island with the Shannons SpeedSeries on April 12-14.