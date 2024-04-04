Supercars has announced the on-sale for a total of five events – the Sydney SuperNight, Tasmania SuperSprint, Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 and the Gold Coast 500.

Tickets for all five events will go on sale at 2pm today AEDT.

The Sydney SuperNight will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 19-21 and is the only night race on the 2024 schedule.

Both the Saturday and Sunday will feature night or twilight racing.

The NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains moves to a somewhat chilly August 16-18 slot this year while what may well be the final Penrite Oil Sandown 500 – the 60th anniversary of the famous enduro – will take place on September 13-15.

The Repco Bathurst 1000 is set for October 10-13 followed by the penultimate round of the season, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, on October 25-27.