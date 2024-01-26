Reckless Brewing is the brainchild of three long-time friends who had a desire to craft the kinds of beers they each loved best. They've spent years in chasing up the freshest ingredients, perfecting their brewing skills, and carving out a fanbase of fellow beer lovers all over Australia.

From IPAs to stouts, lagers, limited release brews and more, Reckless is delivering fresh, full of flavour brews that are crafted for maximum enjoyment for a BBQ in the height of an Australian summer, or chilling by the fire on a winter's night.

“The inclusion of Reckless Brewing and its BX brand at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour is a testament to the exceptional quality of our local produce,” enthused Bathurst's Deputy Mayor, Ben Fry.

“This partnership not only showcases Reckless Brewing as a thriving beer company, but also enhances the experience for motorsport fans attending the event. I'm proud to support local business where I can and am delighted to see Reckless receive this well-deserved recognition on the international stage.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the brand and highlights the growing reputation of the city's emerging hospitality industry. Attendees the chance to sample a range of its BX brand.

“We're excited and proud to partner with a growing local business and showcase the incredible products made in the Bathurst region to a global audience. The Reckless Rooftop Bar is a new addition to the event this year and will be open to all ticketholders, with iconic views and incredible brews,” said 12 Hour Event Director, Shane Rudzis.

Set to take place on February 16-18, the event is expected to attract racing enthusiasts from around the world, will provide a platform for Reckless and its BX brand to reach a wider audience.

“Being featured at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour is a dream come true for us. Our beers are crafted with a spirit of adventure and innovation, much like the ethos of the motorsport community that we love. We can't wait for the fans to enjoy our beers as they revel in the excitement of the race,” added Reckless Brewing co-founder Jarrod Moore.