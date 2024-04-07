Survived by three children and seven grandchildren, she succumbed to cancer at her Melbourne home, on Sunday morning.

She was born in Western Australia and was a former teacher, life counsellor, an author and a passionate environmentalist and road safety advocate.

But she was probably best known as Bevo, the backbone of Peter and his stature in the motorsport world from 1978. She was the constant presence in the pits whenever he raced for around 28 years. She also managed the extremely populer signing sessions for Peter’s fans. She was the one that steered Peter through his life in the public spotlight.

She was involved with a number of charities including the Brock Foundation, an organisation funded by corporate sponsors and donations from the public. It was aimed at disadvantaged youth and others that experienced difficulties.

In more recent times, she concentrated on the Melbourne Rotary, public speaking ,and her family. She was a patron of the Lighthouse Foundation and sat on the board of the Skyline Education Foundation, and she was awarded the Prime Minister’s Centennial Medal.

She battled cancer for two years, maintained close contact with her friends and she offered advice and support despite her own illness.

Speedcafe sends its condolences to the Brock family and Bev’s friends.