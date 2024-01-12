The team will hold its first ever community day on Saturday, February 10, off the back of its first Supercars test day of the year at Winton on the preceding Wednesday.

The day will feature a Q&A from Brad Jones himself, at the workshop where the bulk of his tech videos are shot, while all four of the squad's Gen3 Camaros will be on display.

There will also be pit stop demonstrations from the team which has won the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge five times, discounted merchandise sales, workshop tours, and prizes.

“This open day isn't something we've really done previously but I'm excited to pull open the doors and welcome fans and the community in to see what we do,” said Jones.

“We're the only regional Supercars team and we're proud Albury locals so it's a great opportunity to really bring our local community into our workshop – there is really such an amazing amount of support we get from everyone in Albury and Wodonga and that's quite special to me.

“It's a challenge being a regional team, especially for our fans who would need to travel to Albury for our open day but if you're on the fence, make the call and come for the drive. It's a beautiful city to make a full weekend of.

“Over 2023 we brought fans along for the ride as we built and developed our Gen3 cars with our video series and the amount of kind messages and feedback we had from that was mind-blowing.

“I hope our open day is another avenue we can continue with to bring fans closer to the sport.”

BJR entered Supercars in 2000 and is presently the only regional-based team, having been operating from Albury for more than 40 years.

This year, it will again field Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, and Macauley Jones, while Jaxon Evans embarks on his first full season in the category.

Heimgartner/Fullwood combined for third in the teams' championship last year, equalling BJR's best result, with the 2024 campaign kicking off at Mount Panorama on February 23-25.

BJR community day schedule: Saturday, February 10

12:00 – Workshop opens for fans, welcome note from Brad Jones

12:15 – Guided tours in groups of 20

13:00 – Pit stop demonstration

13:15 – Brad Jones Q&A

13:30 – Raffled winner drawn

14:00 – Conclusion of event

Address: 838 Hope Court, Albury 2640 NSW