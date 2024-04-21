While Jackson Rooney won the third race over Hunter Robb and Aussie Lockie Bloxsom, it was fifth placed Tom Bewley who took the title. He finished behind Justin Allen and was helped in the taking the championship with the early retirement of William Exton who was four places ahead of Bewley at the time.

Alice Buckley ran in 10th at the end of the first lap with fellow Aussie Summer Rintoule three spots further back. Buckley fell back to 11th after an aggressive pass by Harry Townshend but was able to get him back later. In the meantime, veteran John Penny passed them both. Rintoule was involved in a three way contest further back and eventually finished 15th.

In Race 2 of Formula Fords, William Neale crossed the line ahead of fellow Van Diemen pilot Blake Knowles before a 30s penalty relegated him to 15th. Second close behind Knowles was Sebastian Manson (Spectrum) with Zach Blincoe (Mygale), Mason Potter (Spectrum), Dylan Grant and Dylan Petch in Van Diemens not far away.

The last race was a titanic battle for the win between Neale and Manson. The latter held sway until Neale offered a late challenge and pulled off a last gasp win. Knowles and Grant were close together for third and fourth and clear of Blincoe. Petch finished 13th after a late off.

There were two Safety Cars in Race 3 of Central Muscle Cars, the second reverse grid handicap outing. Gavin McLaughlin (Holden Monaro) was the winner ahead of Tony Galbraith (Valiant Charger) and Troy Guise (Ford Falcon).

Andy Knight (Chev Camaro) didn't start, and Angus Fogg was caught up in an incident with fellow Ford Mustang driver Shane Howard.

Both were back for the Race 4 scratch race, shared the front row and diced throughout. Knight pipped Fogg by a tenth but a 10s penalty to Knight relegated him to second. Nick Ross (Dodge Challenge) held off the Andersons, Andrew (Falcon) and Nathan (Mustang) for third.