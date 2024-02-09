The Finn will drive a Perkins Engineering-built VK Commodore once raced by Denny Hulme and Larry Perkins.

Prior to his stint racing touring cars, Hulme won the 1967 world championship at the wheel of a Brabham Repco.

Perkins too had a stint in F1, racing with Surtees, Brabham and Amon following a successful junior career in open wheelers that included winning the 1975 European Formula 3 Cup.

The Commodore Perkins raced with Hulme was used in endurance events at Wellington and Bathurst, while Hulme drove it to second in a Group A support race at the 1988 Australian Grand Prix.

“We can't think of a better car for Valtteri at this year's event,” said event director Tim Possingham.

“This car was originally made right here in Adelaide at the Holden factory and then went on to be prepared as a Group A touring car.

“It has some rich Formula 1 history itself with former Formula 1 world champion Denny Hulme racing the car alongside Larry Perkins.

“We can't wait to see Valtteri push this piece of quintessential 1980s Aussie V8 muscle around the Adelaide Motorsport Festival circuit.”

The Hulme/Perkins Commodore is just one of the machines Bottas is poised to drive at the two-day event, which takes place a week before the Australian Grand Prix.

The 10-time grand prix winner headlines the event for the second time.

He'll be joined by other F1 personalities, including David Croft and former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who was confirmed yesterday.

They complement a swathe of F1 machinery featuring Adelaide-era Ferraris, Arrows, and a Benetton B190, as won the 1990 Australian Grand Prix.

A host of other cars have also already been announced, including a Le Mans-winning Mazda 767B, as well as examples from V8 Supercars, Group C and A touring cars, sportscars and more.