The fifth running of the 300km event at Sydney Motorsport Park was won by Todd Herring in his Mazda MX5. It was the third win for him and the second where he did as a solo driver.

He was in the fastest division allowed, but also had the most mandatory two pitstop time. Second place went to brothers Matt and Aaron Giuntini in their Honda Civic. They were in the next division down, restricted to a slower maximum lap speed and less two pit time. Third went to Alex and Dieter Holzl in their BMW 1M which started 32nd and had just one obligatory stop.

It was not the only enduro on the Motor Racing Australia program. There were two one-hour races for Excel for the Jeremy Hodge Memorial Cup.

They were both won by Monique Sciberras and Wil Longmore. In Race 1 they won by 5.1s over Blake Paterson while J Markwick and Nik Hough shared the third place entry. In the second Sciberras/Longmore were 5.5s clear of Jackson Faulkner and Caleb Hefren/Dean Alessi.

Tim Herring won two of the MX5 Cup races ahead of Jeff Herring who won the other in front of Stuart McFadyen. In the very small rollup of Clubmans, Ivan Srejber won all outings in his PRB Clubman S4.

The Alfa Romeos and BMW E36s were on a combined grid. The latter marque led the charge with Jeff Barnes in front of David Bailey while Urs Muller (Alfa 156 Twin Spark) had two wins before Matt Cucuzza (147 Twin Spark) took the last.

