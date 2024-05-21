Senna was the most successful driver in McLaren's Formula 1 history, winning 35 grands prix for the team, along with three Drivers' Championships.

McLaren has opted to honour Senna, three decades on from his death, at a circuit where he holds the record for the most victories – six – five of which were achieved successively with McLaren.

The MCL38s of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will be dressed in the yellow, blue and green of Senna's iconic helmet design.

Piastri and Norris will both bespoke overalls while McLaren personnel will wear special kit throughout the weekend in the Principality.

“The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1's greatest icon, and McLaren's most decorated driver.

“His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it's an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.

“With it being the thirtieth anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognise and celebrate his life at one of his favourite and most successful places to race, Monaco. We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend.”

McLaren enters the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in third place in the Constructors' Championship after a victory and a pair of runner-up positions across the last three grands prix.