Brabham also raced in Formula 1 which included the Adelaide Grand Prix in 1990 and 1994 with the Brabham and Simtek respectively. His career also took in a Bathurst 1000 victory in 1997 and a 24 Hours of Le Mans victory in 2009.

He is one of four Australians to have won the Le Mans classic. He also had victories in the American Le Mans Series in 2009 and 2010. The youngest son of three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jack Brabham has two older brothers in Geoff and Gary. He is the father of Sam Brabham and uncle of Matt Brabham.

Just a handful of BT62s were made through Brabham Automotive in Adelaide between 2018 and 2024. The car is powered by a mid-mounted 5.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine which produces over 700hp (522kw) at 7200rpm.

Brabham will share the behind the wheel duties with current Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas in the Invitational category. Bottas will drive the BT62 in the 2:45pm Invitational session on Sunday March 17 and Brabham will get steer it in the other sessions throughout the event.

Brabham is the latest Formula 1 personality who will be at the festival, together with Bottas, Liam Lawson, team principal Guenther Steiner, World Champion Damon Hill and Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be a museum in motion, with displays of historic, rare and significant racing vehicles, utilising the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Categories featured Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, sportscars and more will feature over the course of the festival, in addition to on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and much more.