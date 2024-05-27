The Tim Macrow Racing driver finished equal on points with his Formula 3 Mercedes-powered Dallara F308/11 teammate Ryan MacMillan.

MacMillan and Gilmour Racing's Kyle Evans started Race 2 off the front row. However, Bromley was able to split them after the red lights went out. Arthur Abrahams (Ralt RT4) made a great start where he picked up three places to be ahead of Trent Shirvington (Mygale M11), Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014) and Graham Holmes (Dallara F304/Honda).

Beau Russell (TMR) made an error at the end of Lap 1 when he spun out of Turn 11 and dropped out of the top 10. Ultimately he was able to charge back up the order and finished fourth.

MacMillan maintained the lead throughout and was less than a second ahead of Bromley while Evans held onto his third position. In fifth place was the leading NSW Formula Race Car Championship contender Rod Baker in his F399.

McNeill placed sixth ahead of Holmes, Doug Barry (Reynard 92D Formula Holden), George Kantzios (F304) and Shirvington. Abrahams was a last lap retirement while Chris Huang (Tatuus T318) was the reason for a slightly shortened conclusion when he spun off at Turn 6.

The final race saw MacMillan and Bromley on the front row with the latter the better off the line and into the lead before Russell slotted into second. While Bromley was ablet pull out a lead, Russell put on a sturdy defence of his second position and defended MacMillan's every attempt to get for most of the race.

“Considering what we were facing in Friday practice with technical issues and then stalling on the grid for Race 1, the weekend didn't start ideal!,” Bromley said.

“I knew my only chance to win a race was to get a better start compared to Ryan, and at this circuit, it's tricky because the grid is downhill, you really have to manage the handbrake, clutch and throttle all at the same time.”

Bromley leads the outright and AF01 class by three points over MacMillan with Evans 20 points further adrift. Huang leads AF03 in his Toyota Racing Series entry while McNeill has a handy advantage in AF04 Formula 4.