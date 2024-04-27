At Winton Motor Raceway, the first race of the Australian Formula Ford Series second round was won by Jack Bussey. Driving a Spectrum, the pole sitter led all way and greeted the chequered flag ahead of Harrison Sellars and Kobi Williams, also in Spectrums.

The first of two Safety Car periods came early when Logan Eveleigh (Mygale) and Eddy Beswick (Spectrum) tangled at Turn 12 with the latter in the gravel trap. The second cautionary came after Imogen Radburn was off the track with damage after Turn 3.

Lobko was running second until the first cautionary period when he was shuffled down the order, the beneficiary was Dan Frougas (Mygale) until he copped similar treatment after the second. That was when Sellars jumped to second.

Lobko bounced back for fourth ahead of Liam Loiacono, Cody Maynes-Rutty, Eveleigh, Jamie Rowe, Lachie Mineeff, Lachlan Strickland, Frougas, Paul Zsidy and Beswick.

Myles Bromley (Dallara F308/11) grabbed the lead off pole sitter Ryan MacMillan (F308/11) right from the start of the first Formula Open race of Round 2 and led throughout. Third was Beau Russell (F308/11), the pressure off him when Kyle Evans put his Dallara off in the Turn 4 gravel trap. Fourth went to Isaac McNeill (Tatuus T014).

It was also the first round of the NSW Formula Race Cars which saw fifth placed Rod Baker (F399) first across the line but penalised post-race which benefit Arthur Abrahams (Ralt RT4).

In RX8 Cup, Jett Blumeris, grandson of Jim Richards, qualified fastest. However, he slipped to fifth in the end as 2023 series winner Justin Barnes won Race 1. Barnes punched out to a small margin but was chased down by Michael Hazelton who finished just 0.2s in arrears.

Second early, Robert Scott was third at the finish, in front of Jackson Noakes, Blumeris, former TCR star Bailey Sweeny, Martin Lyall, Matt Totani, Aaron Hills and Tom Donohue.

NSW Sports Sedans honoured the passing of category stalwart Bob Gill in their race. Brad Shiels (Fiat 124 Rotary Turbo) won comfortably ahead of Steven Lacey (Chev Camaro), Chris Jackson (Calibra/Chev) and Francois Habib in the ex-Gill Ford Falcon.

Brett Osborn was the class of HQ Holdens with a handy win over Matt Barker while Dave Proglio and Luke Harrison had to wait until Jason Molle erred at Turn 10 to gain third and fourth. After a poor start, Ken Wright fought through to fifth ahead of Molle and his brother Chris.

In NSW Excels, Blake Tracey won the two races, where he was clear of Billy Brittain in both. Caleb Hefren edged out Tabitha Ambrose for third in Race 1 before she was third in the second ahead of Nik Hough.

Ryan Gorton (Nissan Silvia) was the fastest qualifier in Improve Production, but Andy Sarandis (Mitsubishi Evo 8) was best away in Race 1 to take the win as Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3) placed third.

The Production Touring one-hour was won by Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) over Tyler Mecklem and Hadrian Morrall (Evo X). Michael Osmond (BMW M135i) was next in front of Brent Howard (BMW M3), Adam Gosling (Honda Civic Type R) and Ed Kreamer (Evo X).