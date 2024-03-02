Australian William Calleja has won two of his three heats at the fourth and final round of the WSK Super Masters Series at Sarno in Italy, extending the Championship lead he held coming into the weekend's competition, while Xavier Avramides is in with a strong shot in the OK Senior category after a mixed day.

In a field of 62 competitors, Calleja won two of his heats and finished eighth in the other, while Avramides ended day two with a 10th and 11th placed finish.

Pre-Finals get underway tonight Australian time at 7:50pm AEDT, with the OK Senior Pre-Final scheduled for 8:10pm and the Mini Pre-Final at 9:20pm AEDT.

The OK Final will be at 10:50pm AEDT and the Mini Final takes place just after midnight at 12:20am AEDT.

The livestream will be shared on www.speedcafe.com/karting tonight Australian time.