Jared Waters successfully defended his SSA Modified Sedan title over the weekend in his unique Mercedes.

The car is a standout in the Modified Sedans field given most cars are based on Aussie saloons like Falcons and Commodores.

Waters won his first Aussie title in Albany last year before beating Brodie Boss to win a second consecutive title.

Importantly, at least in the family bragging stakes, that puts him one title clear of brother Cam, who claimed the Australia #1 plate back in 2018.

“It’s been a massive four years,” Jared said in victory lane, “because we started building the Mercedes during COVID lock down. There’s been so many hours in the shed, especially in the lead up this event, just in development and it’s paid off!

“Dad won so many events in Modifieds throughout the 1990s and Cam won a national title in these as well, but it’s good to get one-up on Cam too!”