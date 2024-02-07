Grubel won the 2023 series by just two points and must be an early favourite for Round 1 where 14 drivers across three classes will be competing as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

He edged out Ryan How and Miles Bromley and while the former won't be competing this year while Bromley in his Dallara F308, will aim to take the fight up to the title holder.

From previously racing in Formula Fords, Gilmour Racing's Kyle Evans (Dallara F308) has locked in a the full seven-round season. Beau Russell is another who will do the whole series, in How's F308, after did two rounds last year and finished third at the Phillip Island finale.

Gerrit Ruff returns in his rebuilt his Mygale M11 after it suffered extensive damage in a start-line accident at Sydney Motorsport Park last year while Ryan Astley will make a one-off appearance in a F308/11.

In the AFO2 class which caters for Formula Toyota and other similarly powered cars, will feature Adelaide-based teams that will cross the border to compete and include class champion Matthew Roesler, third-placed Matthew Woodland and Christopher Slusarski.

The AF04 class for Formula 4 cars will have several debutants, stepping up from karting careers. Joanne Ciconte was the 2023 Australian Pink Plate Champion as a KA3 Junior Light driver and made it to the final four of the FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars Program in Fiorano, Italy.

Isaac McNeill last week won the opening round of the Ipswich Kart Club Championship in KA3 Junior Light, Jayden Hamilton had a big finish to 2023 with a third-place result at the Geelong City Titles.

Earlier this week the series announced Giti Tire as its official naming rights partner for the 2024 season, with full technical support from Australian-based businesses Tyres4U and Gary's Motorsport Tyres.

GITI AUSTRALIAN FORMULA OPEN SERIES ROUND 1 ENTRY LIST

AFO1

1 – Trent Grubel, Tim Macrow Racing – Dallara F312

3 – Gerrit Ruff, Ruff Racing – Mygale M11

9 – Miles Bromley, Oil Baron Supply/Tim Macrow Racing – Dallara F308/11

17 – Kyle Evens, Gilmour Racing – Dallara F308/11

21 – Ryan Macmillan, SP Tools/Tim Macrow Racing – Dallara F308/11

22 – Beau Russell, RBG Property Services/Tim Macrow Racing – Dallara F308/11

23 – George Kantzios, GK Racing – Dallara F304

99 – Ryan Astley, 99 Motorsport – Dallara F308/11

AFO2

4 – Matthew Roesler, State Fleet Services – Tatuus FT-50

53 – Matthew Woodland, TCM Race Services – Tatuus FT-50

93 – Christopher Slusarski, Jetforms.com.au – Tatuus FT-50

AFO4

11 – Isaac McNeill, Evoheat/Volante Rosso – Tatuus T014

16 – Jayden Hamilton, Tim Macrow Racing – Mygale M14/F4

25 – Joanne Ciconte, Kaboodle/Tim Macrow Racing – Mygale M14/F4