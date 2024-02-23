In an intense battle for the first race win of the season in the Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series, Reece Chapman was able to hold on for 0.3s win. For most of the race, it was current title holder Joel Heinrich in front and shadowed by Cody Brewczynski and Chapman.

Brewczynski snared the lead at Griffin Bend on the penultimate lap and Chapman took advantage to slip into second. On the last lap, Chapman passed Brewczynski on Conrod Straight while Heinrich hovered behind.

Brewczynski had one last shot at Murrays Corner. He bravely went around the outside but off the track and lucky to get out of the gravel trap and hold third as Chapman edged out Heinrich.

In their wake by almost 10s, was equally intense fight for third where 2022 series winner Josh Anderson emerged ahead of Kody Garland and Kyle Ensbey, all in Mustang-bodied cars. The next four, all Camaros, were close as well with Anthony DiMauro, Mason Harvey, Brandon Madden and Jordan Freestone.

In the Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters Trophy Race, the first for 2024, points are only awarded for starting and finishing. Danny Buzadzic withstood the challenge to notch up his third trophy victory aboard his Holden Torana A9X Hatchback.

Just 0.16s adrift was New Zealander Angus Fogg in the Ford Mustang he raced in Combined Sedans a week ago. It ran as a Sports Sedan then and was crashed in the final race when the wheel came off at McPhillamy Park, and then underwent a major repair during the week.

Third place went to Jim Pollicina (A9X) who led early and looked likely to lose the spot when passed by Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) at the Chase. Heinrich who competed in Aussie Racing Cars the race before, ran wide on exit and Pollicina retrieved the position and held it to the end.

Adam Garwood (Holden VB Commodore) placed fifth in front of Jamie Tilley (Ford Mustang), Ryan Hansford (A9X), Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang) and Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) who was suffering chronic work-related back pain.

Missing from the race was Andrew Fisher who suffered a crash (one of his biggest) in his Torana in practice. The car went in very heavily at Griffin Bend after brake failure where a calliper piston came adrift and spat out the fluid.

Just four laps and David Sieders parked his Mazda BT-50 early in the Tyrepower V8 Superute Series first round qualifier, confident he had done enough for pole position.

His confidence was proven as he held it, ahead of Team Motion teammates (current title holder) Aaron Borg and Adam Marjoram in their Isuzu D-MAX Utes.

Fourth fastest was Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton) ahead of Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) and Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux). Category debutants Ryan How (Ranger) and Jayden Wanzek (Triton) were able to elevate themselves into the top 10 ahead of Holly Espray (D-MAX) and Woods' teammate Cody Brewczynski).

One who did miss qualifying was Ryal Harris whose Ranger found the wall at Skyline in practice. There was a slim chance of making the end of the qualifying session but that came to no avail.